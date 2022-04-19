On This Day in 2007 – Duncan Fletcher tenders resignation as England coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2007 – Duncan Fletcher tenders resignation as England coach

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 5.51pm
Duncan Fletcher tendered his resignation as England coach following their disappointing World Cup campaign on this day 15 years ago (Joe Giddens/PA)
Duncan Fletcher tendered his resignation as England coach following their disappointing World Cup campaign on this day 15 years ago (Joe Giddens/PA)

Duncan Fletcher tendered his resignation as England coach following their disappointing World Cup campaign on this day 15 years ago.

England were knocked out of the tournament in the Caribbean at the Super Eight stage and the England and Wales Cricket Board officially announced Fletcher’s departure at a press conference at their Barbados Hotel.

The decision came just months after an Ashes whitewash defeat in Australia and brought an end to an eight-year spell in charge for the 58-year-old Zimbabwean.

Fletcher replaced David Lloyd in 1999 and oversaw an overhaul of the English game, including being a key figure in the introduction of central contracts and taking the Test team from bottom of the world rankings to regaining the Ashes in 2005 after an 18-year gap.

Fletcher was in charge of the England team for eight years
Fletcher was in charge of the England team for eight years (Rebecca Naden/PA)

ECB chief executive David Collier said at the time of Fletcher’s resignation: “The ECB would like to formally put on record our grateful thanks to Duncan Fletcher for his outstanding service to cricket throughout England and Wales.

“He can be justifiably proud of a record which includes an Ashes series victory over Australia, a record eight successive Test wins and Test series wins abroad in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa as well as the Commonwealth Bank series success in Australia.

“England’s rise to number two in the LG ICC Test Championship is in no small measure due to his rigorous planning and excellent coaching skills.”

Fletcher, who went on to coach India for four years between 2011 and 2015, was replaced by Peter Moores.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier