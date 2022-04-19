Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 19 2022, 7.31pm James Anderson was working hard (Jason O’Brien/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19. Football Ian Wright was in trouble! Fighting for my life with this hayfever 🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/avEbb9Iiqp— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 19, 2022 Popular date for England goalkeepers to be born! Best wishes to @Popey1992, who turns 3️⃣0️⃣ today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7A689TA8nV— England (@England) April 19, 2022 What a save this was 👏We’re also wishing a happy birthday to Joe Hart! pic.twitter.com/ui9Muk9Zle— England (@England) April 19, 2022 A milestone for Toby Alderweireld. Happy to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ official club games.From a kid who always dreamed about playing professional football, I feel privileged to be able to do what I love since my beginnings with @AFCAjax, right through my times spent with @Atleti, @SouthamptonFC, @SpursOfficial & @DuhailSC! pic.twitter.com/jUpWVDdnIF— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) April 19, 2022 Theo Walcott paid his respects to Steve Rowley. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) Mood. Mood pic.twitter.com/1owHSFcoYg— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 19, 2022 Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) A new addition to the Hornets family. Sending huge congratulations to @Semaken and family! 👶💛 pic.twitter.com/2IdafCwqjP— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 19, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury was in town. Thank you Wembley 🙏See you at the weigh in at @BoxparkWembley on Friday!!!! pic.twitter.com/vWVKDTMh3b— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 19, 2022 The Homecoming King has arrived to fight week 🇬🇧 @Tyson_Fury x #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/89IFH5gPgE— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 19, 2022 Up close with the Champ 👀@Tyson_Fury | #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/YHIrEBPI0s— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 19, 2022 Cricket Good leave! Oh go on then… 😬🤣#ForTheNorth https://t.co/wv6XvpxN2W pic.twitter.com/csIgQKwoDh— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) April 19, 2022 James Anderson trained hard. Another day, another IPL hundred for Jos Buttler. What a game of cricket! 💕 pic.twitter.com/5yPWJUcSGX— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 19, 2022 Adam Gilchrist wished Ryan Campbell well following his heart attack. Cmon @cambo_19 Fight champion. 😔❤️🙏— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) April 19, 2022 Dimuth Karunaratne headed to Yorkshire. Off to 🇬🇧 Can’t wait to meet up with @YorkshireCCC #Onerose pic.twitter.com/ZZUl1XzYlS— Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) April 19, 2022 Golf Jordan Spieth toasted victory in South Carolina. This one was special!! @RBC_Heritage pic.twitter.com/HYUp3mlT4a— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) April 19, 2022 Family Easter for Sergio Garcia. Fun Easter with my peeps and a few mini goats! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/0qkAa29xFD— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 19, 2022 Formula One Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel turned the clock back. 19 April 2009 ⏪ A special Sunday in Shanghai for the Team with our first-ever #F1 win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BQpgZcLUGW— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 19, 2022 Tennis What a duo! Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Root wants a break and Billings’ bobby-dazzlers – Tuesday’s sporting social Tyson Fury’s ‘face-off’ with Dillian Whyte – Tuesday’s sporting social Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social KP gives view on England job and Zlatan hits the snow – Friday’s sporting social