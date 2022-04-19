Lee Gregory penalty sinks Crewe and boosts Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lee Gregory penalty sinks Crewe and boosts Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 9.55pm
Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory celebrates his goal against Crewe (Danny Lawson/PA).
Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory celebrates his goal against Crewe (Danny Lawson/PA).

Lee Gregory’s fourth goal in five games saw off Crewe to move Sheffield Wednesday into the League One play-off positions and also keep alive their automatic promotion hopes with three games to play.

A 54th-minute Gregory penalty sealed a 1-0 win against the already-relegated Railwaymen, who nevertheless showed plenty of spirit under interim boss Alex Morris.

The victory also extended the Owls’ timely unbeaten run to an eighth game on a night when high-flying rivals Rotherham and MK Dons both lost and Wigan drew at Ipswich.

Darren Moore’s men started with real purpose, but two shocking early misses took the wind out of their sails for the rest of the first half.

First, Saido Berahino somehow cleared the crossbar in front of an open goal after being teed up perfectly by Jack Hunt.

Strike partner Gregory then also contrived to prod weakly wide three yards from goal.

But the former Millwall forward was not to be denied from a second free shot on the visitors’ goal nine minutes after the interval when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was tripped by a clumsy Scott Kashket challenge on the left byline.

Gregory fired the resulting spot-kick into Dave Richards’ bottom-right corner as the Crewe keeper dived in the opposite direction, meaning Wednesday have now racked up more points at home this season than any other EFL side.

