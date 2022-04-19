Will Keane’s brace earns Wigan a point and maintains their promotion charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Will Keane’s brace earns Wigan a point and maintains their promotion charge

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 10.03pm
Will Keane scored twice at Portman Road (Steven Paston/PA)
Will Keane’s brace kept Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on course for promotion in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Former Town striker Keane’s expert header put Latics in front at the end of the first half before Conor Chaplin equalised for the hosts in the 61st minute.

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy then volleyed the Tractor Boys in front before Keane turned in Max Power’s cross in the 86th minute to grab a share of the spoils.

Latics remain top of the table, five points ahead of third-placed MK Dons with three games to go.

Wigan were made to work hard for the point as Ipswich, who are now out of the race for the play-offs, played with confidence for much of the game.

Tendayi Darikwa’s early shot for Wigan was straight at Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton, before Matt Penney fired over from the left for Town after a fast break from Wes Burns.

Wigan took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Joe Bennett’s excellent whipped corner from the right was headed home by Keane.

The hosts started the second half strongly and Chaplin netted a loose ball after Bersant Celina’s free-kick into the box fell to him.

Ipswich went ahead in the 73rd minute when Burns’ cross from the right was headed back by substitute Dom Thompson and Morsy thumped the ball home.

But Keane grabbed a late equaliser to rescue a point and keep Wigan in the driving seat for the title.

