Will Keane’s brace earns Wigan a point and maintains their promotion charge

Will Keane’s brace kept Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on course for promotion in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Former Town striker Keane’s expert header put Latics in front at the end of the first half before Conor Chaplin equalised for the hosts in the 61st minute.

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy then volleyed the Tractor Boys in front before Keane turned in Max Power’s cross in the 86th minute to grab a share of the spoils.

Latics remain top of the table, five points ahead of third-placed MK Dons with three games to go.

Wigan were made to work hard for the point as Ipswich, who are now out of the race for the play-offs, played with confidence for much of the game.

Tendayi Darikwa’s early shot for Wigan was straight at Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton, before Matt Penney fired over from the left for Town after a fast break from Wes Burns.

Wigan took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Joe Bennett’s excellent whipped corner from the right was headed home by Keane.

The hosts started the second half strongly and Chaplin netted a loose ball after Bersant Celina’s free-kick into the box fell to him.

Ipswich went ahead in the 73rd minute when Burns’ cross from the right was headed back by substitute Dom Thompson and Morsy thumped the ball home.

But Keane grabbed a late equaliser to rescue a point and keep Wigan in the driving seat for the title.