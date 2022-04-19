The tussle for the title – How Liverpool and Man City’s run-ins match up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

The tussle for the title – How Liverpool and Man City’s run-ins match up

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 10.23pm
Will Jurgen Klopp, left, or Pep Guardiola be lifting the Premier League trophy this season? (Laurence Griffiths/Anthony Devlin/PA)
Will Jurgen Klopp, left, or Pep Guardiola be lifting the Premier League trophy this season? (Laurence Griffiths/Anthony Devlin/PA)

Liverpool thumped Manchester United 4-0 on Tuesday night to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with their title race with Manchester City looking set to go to the wire.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the run-in.

Remaining schedule

  • Apr 20: MAN CITY v Brighton
  • Apr 23: MAN CITY v Watford; Apr 24: LIVERPOOL v Everton
  • Apr 30: Newcastle v LIVERPOOL 1230, Leeds v MAN CITY 1730
  • May 7: LIVERPOOL v Tottenham; May 8: MAN CITY v Newcastle
  • May 10: Aston Villa v LIVERPOOL
  • May 15: West Ham v MAN CITY
  • May 22: LIVERPOOL v Wolves, MAN CITY v Aston Villa
  • TBC: Southampton v LIVERPOOL, Wolves v MAN CITY

City have the chance to immediately respond to Liverpool’s win when they face Brighton on Wednesday evening.

They then host struggling Watford on Saturday, meaning they could be four points clear before Liverpool next take to the field for Sunday’s derby at home to Everton.

April 30 sees Liverpool travel to Newcastle in the lunchtime kick-off – much to the chagrin of manager Jurgen Klopp given their midweek Champions League commitments, which come a day later than City’s to boot.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has again voiced his displeasure at the television schedules (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s side take on Leeds at Elland Road five hours later on the Saturday and Liverpool play before their rivals in each of the next two scheduled rounds of fixtures as well, hosting Tottenham on Saturday, May 7 before City face Newcastle on the Sunday.

The Magpies are one of three common opponents remaining for the two teams and another, Aston Villa, host Liverpool on May 10. City currently have no midweek fixture scheduled that week but play away at West Ham on Sunday, May 15, with Liverpool in FA Cup final action that weekend.

The league season concludes on May 22 with City at home to Villa while Liverpool host Wolves. City’s own game away to Bruno Lage’s side is still to be rearranged, as is Liverpool’s trip to Southampton.

Comparison

Conor Coady, centre, celebrates scoring Wolves' winner at Everton
Wolves remain on both teams’ schedules and will bring a strong away record to Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Including Liverpool’s clash with United, each side’s final seven fixtures feature four at home and three away.

Of their common opponents, City welcome both Newcastle and Villa to the Etihad Stadium and travel to Wolves, while for Liverpool, that home/away split is mirrored.

That would seem to favour City, particularly as Wolves have gathered more points away from home – 26, ranked fifth in the league – than at Molineux (23). Newcastle, meanwhile are significantly stronger at St James’ Park, while Villa’s 36 points are equally split between home and away games.

Taking the table as it stands following the Liverpool-United game, City’s remaining opponents are also of a lower standing – Brighton, Watford, Leeds and West Ham sit 10th, 19th, 16th and seventh respectively for an average league position of 13th.

While Everton are struggling in 17th, Liverpool also face fourth-placed Spurs and 12th-placed Southampton. That is an average of 11, or 9.5 when including United, who had been fifth at kick-off, in the calculation.

Conclusion

Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy last season
The signs point to Manchester City celebrating again (Dave Thompson/PA)

City have a friendlier run-in on paper, the more favourable home/away split against common opponents and more rest around their Champions League semi-final, while Liverpool have an – admittedly welcome – extra game to play in the FA Cup final.

Even if the latter ends up being offset in the Champions League, that will come after the end of the league season – it would also require Liverpool to lose to Villarreal while City beat the seemingly more imposing Real Madrid.

The schedule, then, appears to stack up in favour of City winning a fourth title in five seasons – can Liverpool defy the odds or will they be bridesmaids again?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier