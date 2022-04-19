Leam Richardson: Wigan worked hard for a deserved point at Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan manager Leam Richardson felt his Sky Bet League One table-toppers deserved a point after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Ipswich.

A brace from Will Keane means Latics need just one point to secure promotion to the second tier and face Plymouth at home on Saturday.

But the champions-elect had to fight hard to secure an important point against the Tractor Boys, who were 2-1 up with 17 minutes to play through goals from Conor Chaplin and skipper Sam Morsy.

Richardson said: “You know you are coming to a really good club, a really good team, who play good football.

“With the energy levels out of possession, we had to be at our best. I thought in possession we were probably not as fluent as we have been, which is understandable with the time of year and what is at stake.

“With their rotations etc, they were going to dominate large parts of the game, but it was how we responded in and around that. They ask you some questions, they’ve got some fantastic players.

“We carry a goal threat ourselves. It was important in possession we had to be a little bit cleaner. We probably started playing our best portion of the game after we conceded the second goal.

“But I thought we worked hard enough to get the result.”

He added: “You see a team there that is quite free-flowing with their season being where it is and playing with that expression, and you see a team with all at stake and quite tentative with the ball.

“But we have gone to away grounds all year and done well and scored goals, so it’s nice we did that tonight.

“We knew it was going to be a tough task, up against a good team, well coached, good players. But we had to be at our best with our work ethic and I thought we matched them at that.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said the performance was something his players can build on for next season.

“I’m happy with the performance,” he said. “I thought it was a good game, with so many lessons in there for us as a team.

“Some important steps that we made as a team and some things that we need to iron out and improve on for next year.

“The first half probably summarised some of the best of us at the moment, and some of the things we really need to improve.

“Probably the biggest positive was the way we chased it down in the second half. I think being 1-0 down to Wigan, and with the fact we haven’t scored enough goals despite our good play.

“A key bit was that we were able to go out, apply the same pressure and go and get two goals in 25 minutes or so.

“I think that gave the group a lot of confidence and it’s something we can build on.”