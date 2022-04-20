Football rumours: AC Milan want to sign Raheem Sterling if takeover successful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Football rumours: AC Milan want to sign Raheem Sterling if takeover successful

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 7.17am
AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro (Mike Egerton/PA)
AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro.

The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.

Pau Torres has apparently again secured the interest of club bosses at Manchester United. The club passed over signing the Villarreal centre-back last year to instead pick up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But the Manchester Evening News reports United are keeping the 25-year-old Spain defender on their radar, with Varane having missed 15 matches through illness or injury.

Christian Eriksen on the pitch
Christian Eriksen has reportedly got tongues wagging at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

A remarkable return to north London could be on the cards for Christian Eriksen. The Times have been told Tottenham are pondering a move for their former player, 30, who has found a home at Brentford after suffering a heart attack while on international duty for Denmark last June.

Eriksen’s Bees team-mate, 26-year-old Ivan Toney, is being targeted by Newcastle, according to the Telegraph. The paper says the Magpies are expected to turn to Toney, who they sold to Peterborough for just £650,000 in 2018, because they believe they will not be able to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Mirror says Brighton have joined Chelsea in pursuing Arsenal forward Khayon Edwards. The 18-year-old has mixed 17 goals with six assists in 22 games for the Gunners’ academy.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Christopher Nkunku: The France forward, 24, will only consider leaving RB Leipzig for Manchester United if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League, according to Germany’s Sport Bild.

William Saliba: French outlet L’Equipe reports Atletico Madrid want to sign Nkunku’s 21-year-old international team-mate from Arsenal, who have loaned him out to Marseille this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Italy’s Calciomercato say Tottenham want to poach Roma’s 22-year-old Italy midfielder.

