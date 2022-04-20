Calcutta Cup again put in first week as 2023 Six Nations schedule is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Calcutta Cup again put in first week as 2023 Six Nations schedule is confirmed

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.03pm
England will host Scotland on the opening weekend (Steve Welsh/PA)
England will open their 2023 Guinness Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Twickenham.

It is the reverse of their first fixture this season, when Eddie Jones’ team lost 20-17 to the Scots in Edinburgh.

They then face Italy at home, before travelling to Cardiff and an appointment with Wales on February 25, then host France a fortnight later and meet Ireland in Dublin on March 18, which is the tournament’s closing game.

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones’ England team face a Six Nations opener against Scotland next season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wales, beaten for the first time at home by Italy last month, host Ireland in a February 4 opener, while their last match is against Grand Slam champions France in Paris.

Wales play all their games on a Saturday, and Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips said: “We are always looking for the best possible preparation time for our Wales coaches and players when Six Nations fixtures are drawn up, which means avoiding a six-day turnaround if possible.

“Of course, our respective colleagues in the Six Nations are all also looking for the same thing, meaning compromises must be made, so we are delighted to have finished up with Saturday afternoon kick-off times in all five rounds.”

Ireland, meanwhile, entertain France on February 11, and Scotland, after travelling to Twickenham, host Wales before travelling to Paris.

There are no Friday night fixtures on next year’s schedule, which is the final Six Nations tournament before the 2023 World Cup in France.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said: “The 2022 championship ended in one of the most exciting ‘Super Saturdays’ in history with an incredible performance by Italy, a Triple Crown win for Ireland and a long-awaited Grand Slam for France.

Ben Morel
Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel (Steven Paston/PA)

“Once again, fans had to wait until the final game was played to know who this year’s champions would be, and the rugby action did not disappoint.

“As we look ahead to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, there are so many storylines that will play out across the five rounds of fixtures.

“This is a huge part of what makes the championship so unique, and what continues to captivate the imagination of audiences and fans around the world.”

2023 Guinness Six Nations fixtures (kick-offs GMT)

February 4 – Wales v Ireland (1415), England v Scotland (1645)
February 5 – Italy v France (1500).

February 11 – Ireland v France (1415), Scotland v Wales (1645).
February 12 – England v Italy (1500).

February 25 – Italy v Ireland (1415), Wales v England (1645).
February 26 – France v Scotland (1500).

March 11 – Italy v Wales (1415), England v France (1645).
March 12 – Scotland v Ireland (1500).

March 18 – Scotland v Italy (1230), France v Wales (1445), Ireland v England (1700).

