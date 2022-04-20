Former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin to retire at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin to retire at end of season

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.35pm
Sean Cronin won 72 caps for Ireland between 2009 and 2019 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sean Cronin won 72 caps for Ireland between 2009 and 2019 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Leinster’s former Ireland hooker Sean Cronin has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

Cronin, who turns 36 next month, represented his country 72 times and travelled to World Cups in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He helped Ireland to Six Nations triumphs in 2014 and 2015, in addition to being part of the Grand Slam-winning squad of 2018.

Having begun his club career with Munster, Cronin joined Leinster from Connacht in 2011. He has gone on to score 45 tries in 204 appearances for his current province.

“After 14 years, I can confirm that this will be my last season playing professional rugby,” he told Leinster’s website.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to do something I love for a living.

“The professional side of my career was a different journey than most but one I look back on with huge pride as I experienced some amazing clubs filled with great coaches, team-mates, and players across all three teams.”

Cronin has won two Heineken Champions Cup medals, a Challenge Cup and six PRO12/14 titles with Leinster.

Sean Cronin joined Leinster from Connacht in 2011
Sean Cronin joined Leinster from Connacht in 2011 (David Davies/PA)

He will take over as head coach of Dublin-based St Mary’s College RFC for next season.

“I look forward to developing my coaching aspirations along with furthering my education in the financial field, but most importantly spending time with my family,” added the father-of-three.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Sean – or Nugget as he is known to us here in Leinster – has left an incredible legacy not only on Leinster Rugby but across all of the clubs he has played for and of course with Ireland.

“I was lucky enough to have played and roomed with Nugget over the years along with coaching him more recently and he will definitely go down as one of the great characters. He will be hugely missed.”

