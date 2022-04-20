Hull KR head coach Tony Smith to leave club at end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith to leave club at end of year

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 1.11pm Updated: April 20 2022, 4.49pm
Hull KR head coach Tony Smith is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull KR head coach Tony Smith is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tony Smith will leave his role as Hull KR head coach at the end of the season.

The 55-year-old Australian, who recently reached the milestone of 500 Super League games as a coach, is out of contract at the end of the campaign, having signed a three-year deal when he joined in 2019.

A post on the club’s Twitter feed read: “Hull KR can confirm Tony Smith will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. Statement to follow.”

Smith guided Rovers to the 2021 play-off semi-finals, where they were edged out by Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR sit sixth in the Betfred Super League and are through to the last four of the Challenge Cup, where they will face Huddersfield.

Smith made the surprise announcement at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“Today I have made a decision about my future. I have just spoken to the players and the chairman. I won’t be coaching at Hull KR beyond the end of this year,” he said.

“I am going to step aside and hand it on to the next person to pick up the banner and carry it strongly.

“It saddens me to say it, but I think that it is the best thing for the organisation.

“I really have enjoyed coaching this special group of players and I love the support that I have been given here by all of the supporters, it’s been great.

“Before anyone asks, I’ve not got the job at Leeds, it won’t be me that is announced. There is no other job I am leaving for. It’s just a decision I’ve come to.

“I haven’t been in negotiations, we’ve not been talking about money issues, it’s just the right thing to do and the right time to announce it.”

Smith, who guided Leeds to the Super League title in 2004 and 2007 and also won three Challenge Cups with Warrington, added: “It gives the club an opportunity to get out there and find the right and suitable replacement.

“The players deserve the best they can get and it also gives me a chance to look for my next venture, wherever that may be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]