Tyson Fury shows respect for Dillian Whyte as pair calm press conference tension

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 5.51pm
Tyson Fury (left) and Dillian Whyte during a press conference at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury (left) and Dillian Whyte during a press conference at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury insisted Dillian Whyte has been widely underestimated before the heavyweight duo played peacemakers as tensions threatened to boil over between the fighters’ entourages.

As the pair posed for pictures after a cordial final pre-fight press conference at Wembley Stadium, Fury’s father John and a member of Whyte’s camp became involved in a heated exchange on stage.

But Fury and Whyte interjected to make sure there would be no unsightly scenes before their eagerly-anticipated showdown at England’s national football stadium in front of around 94,000 spectators.

Such an attendance would set a new post-war British record, with the unbeaten Fury widely regarded as favourite to retain his WBC title, even if he claimed he left no stone unturned in his preparations.

“I think everybody is underestimating how good this fight is going to be,” said Fury (31-0-1, 22KOs). “I see the odds and laugh at them because they’re obviously coming from people who don’t know boxing.

“This is a heavyweight boxing fight, anybody can win with one punch. If I’m not on my A-game then that man’s going to knock my head right off my shoulders.

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte – Press Conference – Wembley Stadium
Tyson Fury made it clear how highly he rates Dillian Whyte as an opponent (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m going to have to be on form to beat him and he will have to perform at his best to beat me. He’s definitely a man that needs a lot of respect and that’s what I’ve given him.

“I’ve done everything I can possibly do to train for this. I’ve trained as hard for Dillian as I have for (Deontay) Wilder or (Wladimir) Klitschko. He’ll be fighting the best Tyson Fury.”

The build-up to this week’s fight has been overshadowed by the spectre of Daniel Kinahan, who was last week hit with sanctions by the US Government amid his alleged leadership of an organised crime group.