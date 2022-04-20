Emma Raducanu hammers Storm Sanders in Stuttgart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Emma Raducanu hammers Storm Sanders in Stuttgart

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 6.33pm
Emma Raducanu marked her WTA clay-court debut with a straight-sets victory in Stuttgart (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Raducanu breezed into the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix match in Stuttgart with a straight-sets victory over Storm Sanders.

US Open champion Raducanu saw off Australian qualifier Sanders 6-1 6-2 as she marked her WTA Tour clay-court debut in style.

The 19-year-old, seeded eighth in Stuttgart, showed no discomfort after suffering from a blister on her foot when playing for Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague last weekend.

Raducanu took a little while to find her rhythm as she was taken to deuce on her first two service games.

Sanders also won her first service game to love, but it was one-way traffic from that point as Raducanu’s power from the baseline told.

Raducanu dominated some excellent rallies and wrapped up the first set in 30 minutes.

It was a similar story in the second after Raducanu’s speed across the court allowed her to reach a Sanders drop shot and execute on her third break point.

Sanders stopped Raducanu winning an eighth game in a row by beefing up her serve.

But Raducanu, the world ranked number 12 and a whopping 185 places above Sanders, was in no mood to let her opponent off the hook.

She broke again for a 4-1 lead and her strong serve ensured that recent difficulties of closing out matches would not be an issue this time.

Raducanu said: “It’s been a good start for me to the clay season, today being my first WTA match on clay. I’m really excited to spend more time on this surface and really happy with my performance today.

“I think my serve (pleased me most). I was getting a lot of good points from my serve, setting up well and it lasted throughout the entire match. That is an improvement from me.

“It has been difficult to transition to clay. Last week I was being taught how to slide on the clay using a medicine ball. To have come this far in the space of a week I am very happy. It is just about being comfortable with the unstable surface underneath.”

Raducanu, who wore a Tottenham jersey during her pre-tournament practice, will play Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in the round of 16.

