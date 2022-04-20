Tyson Fury saving fighting for the ring against Dillian Whyte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tyson Fury saving fighting for the ring against Dillian Whyte

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 10.33pm
Tyson Fury, left, and Dillian Whyte were cordial towards one another at the final pre-fight press conference (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury showed off his “diplomatic” side as he and Dillian Whyte played peacemakers after tensions rose and threatened to boil over between the fighters’ entourages.

Both heavyweights are renowned for their unpredictable natures and there was uncertainty at how Wednesday’s final pre-fight press conference would unfold as Whyte finally came face-to-face with Fury.

However, the pair were complimentary towards each other, even shaking hands after a staredown that was interrupted by Fury’s father John and a member of Whyte’s camp having a heated exchange on stage.

As matters threatened to escalate, three days out from Fury defending his WBC title against Whyte at Wembley Stadium this weekend, it was left to the combatants to defuse the situation.

“Sometimes you have to be a bit diplomatic,” said Fury (31-0-1, 22KOs) after the press conference. “Both teams were up on the stage so it was up to me to calm it all down and sort it out.

“Both men are getting paid to do a fight, why do it for free three days before? There would be no point paying to see it. Let’s save it all for the night and not all end up in a police van.”

Whyte swerved the press conference to officially announce the fight last month and was absent for Tuesday’s open workout session, so Fury was happy to belatedly see his former sparring partner.

“It was nice to see Dillian after so long,” said Fury. “It’s been seven years since I last saw him, it was good.”

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte – Press Conference – Wembley Stadium
Tyson Fury made it clear how highly he rates Dillian Whyte as an opponent (Nick Potts/PA)

Around 94,000 spectators are expected to be at England’s national football stadium on Saturday night, setting a new British post-war record, where Whyte (28-2, 19KOs) is widely regarded as the underdog.

But Fury, ahead of making the second defence of the title he claimed two years ago, insisted he has left no stone unturned in his preparations and claimed his British rival has been unfairly misjudged.

“I think everybody is underestimating how good this fight is going to be,” added Fury. “I see the odds and laugh at them because they’re obviously coming from people who don’t know boxing.

“This is a heavyweight boxing fight, anybody can win with one punch. If I’m not on my A-game then that man’s going to knock my head right off my shoulders.

“I’m going to have to be on form to beat him and he will have to perform at his best to beat me. He’s definitely a man that needs a lot of respect and that’s what I’ve given him.