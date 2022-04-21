On this day in 2012: Stephen Hendry racks up 10th maximum in Crucible history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
On this day in 2012: Stephen Hendry racks up 10th maximum in Crucible history

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 6.01am
Stephen Hendry, right, is congratulated by match referee Zhu Ying after his 147 against Stuart Bingham in 2012 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Stephen Hendry, right, is congratulated by match referee Zhu Ying after his 147 against Stuart Bingham in 2012 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Stephen Hendry shrugged off the effects of a 10,000-mile round trip to China as he fired the 10th maximum break in the history of the World Championship, on this day a decade ago.

The seven-time world champion only arrived back in the country the previous day following a long-haul business trip to the city of Changchun – close to the North Korean border.

His stunning 147 break came in the seventh frame of his first-round meeting with Stuart Bingham as he opened up an 8-1 overnight lead in Sheffield.

The Scot had earlier joked that playing with jet-lag might help his game, after a difficult season in which he had struggled for results.

But he could not have dreamed of such a strong display on the opening day of the tournament. His third Crucible maximum – following similar knocks in 1995 and 2009 – eventually pocketed him £50,000: £40,000 for the 147, and a £10,000 highest-break prize.

“I felt really good out there, and the jet-lag – well, sleep is for wimps!” he said. “It’s the new way, fly in to Sheffield the day before with no practice!”

Then aged 43, Hendry punched the air on potting the straightforward black to clinch the reward, and raised his glass of water as the crowd stood to acclaim his feat.

Neil Robertson, left, and Ken Doherty, centre, paused their match to watch Stephen Hendry
Neil Robertson, left, and Ken Doherty, centre, paused their match to watch Stephen Hendry (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Ken Doherty and Neil Robertson, former world champions competing on the other side of the arena, paused their match as Hendry moved close to the magical mark, and together with Bingham offered their congratulations.

Hendry went on to beat Bingham 10-4 and then defeated number one seed John Higgins in round two before suffering a 13-2 quarter-final exit at the hands of Stephen Maguire – his final Crucible appearance.

Four-time winner Higgins is the only player to have registered a 147 break at the World Championship since, doing so against Kurt Maflin in 2020.

Like Hendry, six-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has also achieved the feat on three occasions, in 1997, 2003, 2008. An exclusive list of just seven men is completed by Cliff Thorburn (1983), Jimmy White (1992), Mark Williams (2005) and Ali Carter (2008).

