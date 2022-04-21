Norwich trigger extension options in contracts of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Norwich trigger extension options in contracts of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 10.55am
Norwich forward Teemu Pukki, left, and Todd Cantwell were both out of contract in the summer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich forward Teemu Pukki, left, and Todd Cantwell were both out of contract in the summer (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich have triggered extension options in the contracts of striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Todd Cantwell and youngster Matthew Dennis.

All three players were set to see their current deals expire in the summer, but the Canaries have moved to activate additional one-year options.

Finland frontman Pukki, 32, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season as Norwich, currently bottom of the table, fight to stay up.

Academy graduate Cantwell – who struggled for a regular place in the team under either Daniel Farke or new head coach Dean Smith – has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.

As part of that deal, Bournemouth, chasing promotion back to the top flight, retain an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Dennis, 20, has been on loan at National League club Southend, where he has scored eight goals in 28 appearances.

