Norwich trigger extension options in contracts of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

Norwich have triggered extension options in the contracts of striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Todd Cantwell and youngster Matthew Dennis.

All three players were set to see their current deals expire in the summer, but the Canaries have moved to activate additional one-year options.

Finland frontman Pukki, 32, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season as Norwich, currently bottom of the table, fight to stay up.

Academy graduate Cantwell – who struggled for a regular place in the team under either Daniel Farke or new head coach Dean Smith – has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.

As part of that deal, Bournemouth, chasing promotion back to the top flight, retain an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Dennis, 20, has been on loan at National League club Southend, where he has scored eight goals in 28 appearances.