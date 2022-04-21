Hartlepool still hampered by injuries for Swindon clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool’s injury list shows little sign of abating for the clash with Swindon.

Pools could only name five substitutes for Monday’s last-gasp defeat at Rochdale, with Jamie Sterry, Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey and Timi Odusina all missing out.

Full-back Sterry suffered a rib injury in the home defeat to Port Vale on Good Friday, while skipper Featherstone has not been involved in the last two squads due to stomach and groin problems.

Forward Grey is a major doubt with a groin issue and defender Odusina will be closely monitored as he nurses a knee injury.

Swindon are expected to be without Joe Tomlinson for the trip, while fellow full-back Rob Hunt will not play again this season.

Tomlinson sustained a knee injury in Monday’s defeat to 10-man Leyton Orient – a result that left the Robins four points off the play-off places with four games remaining.

Hunt suffered a calf problem in the recent win at Harrogate and boss Ben Garner confirmed he will miss the remainder of the campaign.

However, leading scorer Harry McKirdy has a chance of returning at the Suit Direct Stadium after a month out with a calf issue of his own.