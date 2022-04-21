Will Smith joins Harrogate’s lengthy injury list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Will Smith joins Harrogate’s lengthy injury list

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 11.49am
Alex Pattison could be back in contention (Nick Potts/PA)
Will Smith is the latest name to join a lengthy injury list at Harrogate as they prepare for the visit of Carlisle.

Defender Smith ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Monday’s defeat at Northampton and requires surgery.

Boss Simon Weaver has revealed that midfield duo Alex Pattison and Lloyd Kerry are the only players with a chance of returning against the Cumbrians.

Ryan Fallowfield underwent a groin operation following the Good Friday defeat to Swindon, with Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Josh Falkingham, Calum Kavanagh, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards still sidelined.

Striker Aaron Martin was recalled from a loan spell at FC Halifax and came off the bench at Sixfields, and he is likely to be involved once again.

Carlisle defender Morgan Feeney will be monitored ahead of the game.

He was substituted against Walsall on Good Friday after suffering heart palpitations but played 90 minutes of the Cumbrians’ 1-0 win against Mansfield on Monday. Feeney was being sent for further tests this week but is expected to be in contention.

Boss Paul Simpson made four changes for the clash with the Stags, with Lewis Alessandra, Jack Armer, Joe Riley and Danny Devine coming in, and he could stick with a winning line-up.

Corey Whelan is available again after illness.

