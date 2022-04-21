Will Smith joins Harrogate’s lengthy injury list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Smith is the latest name to join a lengthy injury list at Harrogate as they prepare for the visit of Carlisle.

Defender Smith ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Monday’s defeat at Northampton and requires surgery.

Boss Simon Weaver has revealed that midfield duo Alex Pattison and Lloyd Kerry are the only players with a chance of returning against the Cumbrians.

Ryan Fallowfield underwent a groin operation following the Good Friday defeat to Swindon, with Mark Oxley, Lewis Page, Josh Falkingham, Calum Kavanagh, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards still sidelined.

Striker Aaron Martin was recalled from a loan spell at FC Halifax and came off the bench at Sixfields, and he is likely to be involved once again.

Carlisle defender Morgan Feeney will be monitored ahead of the game.

He was substituted against Walsall on Good Friday after suffering heart palpitations but played 90 minutes of the Cumbrians’ 1-0 win against Mansfield on Monday. Feeney was being sent for further tests this week but is expected to be in contention.

Boss Paul Simpson made four changes for the clash with the Stags, with Lewis Alessandra, Jack Armer, Joe Riley and Danny Devine coming in, and he could stick with a winning line-up.

Corey Whelan is available again after illness.