Flynn Downes set to continue as fully-fit Swansea face Middlesbrough

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 2.07pm
Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes is fully fit following a knee problem (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes is fully fit following a knee problem (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Swansea should be at full strength at home to play-off chasing Middlesbrough after Flynn Downes provided them with a fitness boost.

Midfielder Downes returned to action in the 4-4 draw at Reading after missing three games with a knee injury and showed no signs of discomfort.

With no new injury issues reported, boss Russell Martin could field an unchanged side.

Reading’s fightback from 4-1 down on Easter Monday probably cost the Swans any chance of making the Sky Bet Championship play-offs for a third successive season.

Boro are again without suspended midfielder Matt Crooks, who serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Chris Wilder, who has been linked with Burnley’s managerial vacancy, saw his side lose further ground in the play-off race by losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield last time out.

Boro have only taken one point from 12 to drop to ninth, but Wilder may resist making too many changes after praising parts of the performance against Huddersfield.

Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun and Josh Coburn, however, are standing by should Wilder decide to shake up his strikeforce following the failure to score in four games.

