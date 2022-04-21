Crewe could call on Ryan Alebiosu for final two matches of the campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Crewe could call on Ryan Alebiosu for final two matches of the campaign

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 2.45pm
Ryan Alebiosu has received treament on a back injury at parent club Arsenal (PA)
Ryan Alebiosu has received treament on a back injury at parent club Arsenal (PA)

Ryan Alebiosu could be available for Crewe as they prepare to host Ipswich in Sky Bet League One.

The right-back could make himself available for their final two games of the season after receiving treatment at his parent club, Arsenal, for a back injury.

Travis Johnson is also expected to be sidelined after picking up a foot injury but a scan revealed there is no serious damage.

The weekend may come too soon for Dan Agyei, but interim assistant manager Lee Bell is hopeful that the forward continues his good progress from injury and can feature before the end of the season.

Matt Penney is doubtful for Ipswich ahead of the trip to the Mornflake Stadium.

The midfielder picked up a heavy dead leg in the midweek draw to Wigan and was substituted at half-time.

Sone Aluko could also be sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in a collision against Rotherham.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna confirmed that Kane Vincent-Young will travel with the squad, while Wes Burns will be checked ahead of the game.

