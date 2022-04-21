Return of the Sprint: Answering the questions surrounding the event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Return of the Sprint: Answering the questions surrounding the event

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 4.39pm
The Sprint is back (Tim Goode/PA)
The Sprint is back (Tim Goode/PA)

Formula One’s sprint format returns for a second season at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions surrounding the event.

What is the Sprint?

The shortened race takes place on Saturday afternoon and replaces traditional qualifying. The finishing order of the Sprint determines the grid for Sunday’s main event, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

How long will it be?

The Sprint is one third distance of a traditional Grand Prix, or 62 miles. At Imola, that equates to 21 laps with the race set to take around 30 minutes.

How is the grid determined for the Sprint?

Qualifying will be brought forward from Saturday to Friday, replacing second practice. It will have a later start time of 5pm local (4pm UK) in a bid to generate a bigger television audience.

Max Verstappen won the first Sprint race which was staged at Silverstone last year
Max Verstappen won the first Sprint race which was staged at Silverstone last year (Tim Goode/PA)

Will pit stops be mandatory?

No. The premise of the Sprint is a flat-out dash to the finish line with a free choice of tyre compounds; soft, medium and hard.

Have any tweaks been made to the format this year?

Yes. Points will now be awarded to the top eight drivers, rather than just three, with the winner taking eight points. They will count towards both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. Last year, the driver who won the Sprint was awarded pole position, but following a backlash from fans, the driver who sets the fastest lap in qualifying will take the accolade.

Will Silverstone host a sprint race again?

No. Austria’s Red Bull Ring and Interlagos in Brazil will be the venues for the other Sprint rounds. F1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali, and motorsport boss Ross Brawn wanted to double the number of shortened-format rounds from three to six but faced resistance from a number of the top-running teams. However, they are hopeful of holding a greater number of Sprint rounds in future seasons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier