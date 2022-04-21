Joe Morrell set to return to the Portsmouth side for the clash with Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Morrell set to return to the Portsmouth side for the clash with Gillingham

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 4.57pm
Midfielder Joe Morrell is back in contention to face Gillingham (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth could welcome Joe Morrell back into the side as they prepare to face Gillingham on Saturday.

The 25-year-old midfielder failed a late fitness test ahead of their clash with Morecambe after he picked up a dead leg in Pompey’s 3-2 win over Lincoln but could return for the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Louis Thompson has fully recovered from a calf issue and could start on Saturday.

Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe started last time out but could drop to the bench with options opening up in midfield for Danny Cowley.

Gillingham will be without Charlie Kelman for their visit to Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old forward was sent off in their 0-0 draw with Fleetwood on Monday and will now face a suspension.

Captain Stuart O’Keefe was substituted at half-time due to an injury concern and is doubtful for the clash.

Defender Robbie McKenzie was forced off in the 71st minute of the same fixture and is unlikely to play any part.

