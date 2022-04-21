Joe Morrell set to return to the Portsmouth side for the clash with Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth could welcome Joe Morrell back into the side as they prepare to face Gillingham on Saturday.

The 25-year-old midfielder failed a late fitness test ahead of their clash with Morecambe after he picked up a dead leg in Pompey’s 3-2 win over Lincoln but could return for the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Louis Thompson has fully recovered from a calf issue and could start on Saturday.

Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe started last time out but could drop to the bench with options opening up in midfield for Danny Cowley.

Gillingham will be without Charlie Kelman for their visit to Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old forward was sent off in their 0-0 draw with Fleetwood on Monday and will now face a suspension.

Captain Stuart O’Keefe was substituted at half-time due to an injury concern and is doubtful for the clash.

Defender Robbie McKenzie was forced off in the 71st minute of the same fixture and is unlikely to play any part.