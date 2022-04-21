Liam Manning could make changes as promotion contenders MK Dons bid to find form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Liam Manning could make changes as promotion contenders MK Dons bid to find form

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 5.19pm
Mo Eisa is sidelined for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mo Eisa is sidelined for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons boss Liam Manning must decide whether to make changes for their clash with Morecambe after back-to-back defeats.

The Dons have seen their automatic promotion chances hit and were dealt a huge blow with the loss of striker Mo Eisa for the rest of the campaign with a serious ankle injury.

Connor Wickham missed the defeat by Oxford on Tuesday after picking up a knock in training and will be assessed.

Aden Baldwin was a surprise inclusion on the bench having been expected to miss the rest of the season and could feature again but Tennai Watson remains sidelined.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams could name the same team for a third straight game.

The Shrimps have hit form to climb out of the relegation places, with Jonah Ayunga’s late equaliser earning them a point against Portsmouth on Monday.

Ayunga will hope that might be enough to push him into the starting line-up, while on-loan Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont was given his first minutes for a month.

Shane McLoughlin and Toumani Diagouraga are other players waiting in the wings if Adams does decide to make changes.

