David Martindale shuns Hibernian links and re-affirms commitment to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

David Martindale shuns Hibernian links and re-affirms commitment to Livingston

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 5.23pm
David Martindale is happy at Livingston (PA)
David Martindale is happy at Livingston (PA)

David Martindale admits Shaun Maloney’s sacking is another example of why he would be reluctant to leave Livingston.

Martindale has been mentioned as a possible contender for the vacant Hibernian job, but the Livi boss would not expect an approach nor would he leave the club voluntarily.

Hibs gave Maloney just four months to prove himself after appointing him in the wake of the shock sacking of Jack Ross, and he lost his job with his team tied on 38 points with Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

“I’d be devastated if it happened to myself,” Martindale said. “I think you need two or three windows. Everyone in football knows the January window is the most difficult window and it’s debatable if you can get your squad stronger.

“I’d be devastated and I don’t think it’s a reflection on Shaun. It’s the way football is going.

“Should you accept it? I don’t know if I would accept it. Would I really want to be a manager if that’s how the management industry is going? Probably not if I’m honest. I would probably be looking at a different role within a football club.

“But Hibs is a huge club, everyone is going to jump at the chance.”

Martindale has impressed since stepping up from his role as an assistant, having already been in charge of the club’s recruitment process.

And he is happy to stay there as long as directors John Ward and Robert Wilson want him.

“I’m at Livingston,” he said. “Until John and Robert chap my door and say ‘Davie, your time is up’, I am going to be at Livingston.

“I’m in a kind of unique situation, I have been here eight years.

“Listen, Hibs aren’t coming for Davie Martindale and I am quite happy where I am.

“People have sent me stuff but I have not read anything. I don’t spend time reading about other clubs.

“It will not be Davie Martindale that makes the decision to leave Livingston Football Club. It will be Robert Wilson and John Ward, if they think it’s my time to move on or move sideways.

“I have said it from day one, it was one of the reasons I didn’t want to become a manager, because there’s a huge chance you are going to be leaving the club, either through success or failure, and I’m guessing about two thirds comes down to a so-called failure.

“It was one of the reasons I was hesitant in taking the job in the first place. I was in the background and could have done that for 15-20 years, but when you are a manager you come under the spotlight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier