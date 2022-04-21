Stephen Robinson aims to welcome Keith Lasley to St Mirren as Premiership club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Stephen Robinson aims to welcome Keith Lasley to St Mirren as Premiership club

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 5.29pm
Stephen Robinson will soon be reunited with Keith Lasley (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson is in a rush to secure St Mirren’s top-flight status and further plan for a bright future along with his former colleague Keith Lasley.

Lasley, Robinson’s former assistant manager at Motherwell, will move to Paisley as chief operating officer at the end of the season.

Robinson’s first priority is to ensure Lasley is joining a cinch Premiership club with the Buddies six points ahead of second-bottom St Johnstone with five games left, starting with Saturday’s visit of Hibernian.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic appointment,” the St Mirren manager said. “Contrary to popular belief, I had absolutely nothing to do with it. The wheels were in motion long before I came to the club, it was a thorough process with some very good candidates that I had nothing to do with.

“But I think it’s a tremendous appointment, to have a football man, who has been in Scottish football for so long. To have someone of that ilk responsible for all things football shows the club is moving in the right direction.

“Keith decided a few years ago that that’s the path he wanted to go on. He is doing his sporting director course. He is a Motherwell legend, it’s St Mirren’s gain and Motherwell’s loss.

“It’s a fantastic appointment from the board and one of many things that are going on in the background.

“It’s difficult, because we have an immediate job right now to finish as high up the table as we can, but Keith is one of many good appointments.

“We are bringing in a head of recruitment that we have agreed with, the link with the academy is excellent, the training ground is back up and running, and we have three players agreed on pre-contracts. There are a lot of good things happening in the background.

“I have to deal with the immediate issues we have ahead of us. We need points on the board. We are in a rush to get those points.

“Seventh is the aim, 100 per cent, but if you are in the bottom six you have to look over your shoulder. We have to aim up, we have a squad that’s good enough to aim up, and get as many points as we can, and that avoids any relegation woes.”

