Huddersfield without Sorba Thomas because of knee injury against Barnsley By Press Association April 21 2022, 5.59pm Sorba Thomas will be absent as Huddersfield take on Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Huddersfield will be without Sorba Thomas for the Yorkshire derby as they look to relegate Barnsley. Thomas suffered a knee injury last time out against Middlesbrough and there are fears his season could be over. Levi Colwill and Danny Ward are also missing for the Terriers. Josh Koroma is also a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Barnsley have a doubt over Claudio Gomes, who has been struggling with illness during the week. Michael Helik is still out with an ankle injury while Aapo Halme has still not returned to training. The Tykes will be relegated to League One unless they win.