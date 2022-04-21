Derby without suspended captain Tom Lawrence for game against Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby will be without suspended skipper Tom Lawrence for the visit of Bristol City.

The Rams skipper was sent off at the death of Easter Monday’s 1-0 defeat at QPR – a result that sealed their relegation to League One.

Max Bird returns after a three-match ban of his own and will come back into the squad.

Colin Kazim-Richards is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Bristol City will check on Antione Semenyo and Jay Dasilva.

Both men came off during Monday’s draw with Sheffield United with knocks and Dasilva is more of a doubt.

Joe Williams, Andy King and George Tanner all come into contention after recent injuries.

Callum O’Dowda is also in contention after returning to training.