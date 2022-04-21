Exeter without Alex Hartridge as they bid to take a step closer to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Exeter without Alex Hartridge as they bid to take a step closer to promotion

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 7.45pm
Exeter’s Alex Hartridge (left) is unlikely to play again this season (David Davies/PA)
Exeter will be without defender Alex Hartridge as they attempt to take a step closer to promotion from League Two at home to Rochdale on Saturday.

A scan has confirmed Hartridge tore a hamstring during the 2-0 win over Colchester on Good Friday and is unlikely to play again this season. The fit-again Jonathan Grounds and Cheick Diabate, who started at Tranmere on Monday, are vying for a starting place.

Striker Sam Nombe is back in training after recovering from his own hamstring problem, although Saturday’s game may come too soon for him.

Midfielder Harry Kite has also returned to the fold after a groin injury, but manager Matt Taylor will assess both before naming his team.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale could opt for change after seeing his half-time reshuffle inspire his side to a fightback victory over Hartlepool on Monday.

Stockdale replaced Corey O’Keeffe with Abraham Odoh to allow Eoghan O’Connell to drop from midfield into the back three after being unhappy with his side’s first-half display, although it was O’Connell who strode forward to smash home a stoppage-time winner.

Defender Max Taylor was used as a late substitute on his return from an ankle injury, while there was also a seat on the bench once again for striker Josh Andrews following his recovery from illness.

However, midfielder Liam Kelly was missing once again, while George Broadbent has joined James Ball and Tahvon Campbell on the casualty list.

