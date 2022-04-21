Tom Cairney: Winning the Championship with Fulham would be a dream come true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Tom Cairney: Winning the Championship with Fulham would be a dream come true

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 8.01pm
Tom Cairney would love to win the Championship with Fulham this season (John Walton/PA)
Tom Cairney would love to win the Championship with Fulham this season (John Walton/PA)

For Tom Cairney, winning the Sky Bet Championship with Fulham this season would be “a dream” while he has backed the west London club to succeed in the top flight, if they can survive the first season.

Marco Silva guided the Cottagers back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, and with four matches to spare, following a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday.

The fans poured on to the Craven Cottage pitch to celebrate before the players returned to the field to parade with banners celebrating their promotion.

And Cairney, who footed the bill for the ensuing night out, admitted it was an amazing experience.

“It was good to celebrate. I mean if you don’t celebrate those moments that come around once in a blue moon then there’s no point doing this job, so it was great to celebrate together,” he told the PA news agency.

Since Cairney signed for Fulham for a reported £3million in 2015, the club have been promoted three times, but the first two were through the play-offs and the 31-year-old insisted this time felt different.

“It does yeah, I think it does feel different. It feels less chaotic, I mean the play-offs is just pure chaos,” the midfielder said.

“But now I think the club and the staff and everyone have a long time to plan for next season, now they know where they’re going to be, and that should hold us in good stead.”

Fulham have yet to secure the Championship title, although with a nine-point advantage and significant goal difference over second-placed Bournemouth ahead of the meeting between the two sides on Saturday it is within reach.

For Cairney, who has yet to win a major title, the silverware would mean a lot.

He said: “To win a league in your career, there’s not many that do it. There’s a lot of footballers in the world and not many that get promoted so it’d be a dream.”

When asked about the club’s chances in the top flight next season, he said: “When I first joined we didn’t have a successful campaign. We’d just survived relegation, but I think on from that we were a very strong Championship team and played great football since then.

“But then we haven’t managed to stay up since, (only for) one season. But I really do feel like if this club stays up one season then they’ll be up for a long long time. It’s just doing that for one season so hopefully that’s next year.”

Cairney believes Mitrovic has not got the plaudits he deserves for his record-breaking season
Cairney believes Mitrovic has not got the plaudits he deserves for his record-breaking season (Adam Davy/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic has become the first man in almost 30 years to score 40 goals in an English league season, and has found the net in 26 of his 40 appearances this season, including three hat-tricks.

However, despite his prolific form, Cairney believes the goalscorer has not got the recognition he deserves.

“You feel like you’re always going to score because he’s playing, and if there is a chance and it falls to him, you really do back him to hit the back of the net,” he said when asked about the Serbian forward.

“It’s a crazy season, it’s a mental season.

“I actually don’t think he’s getting the plaudits he deserves for actually getting 40 goals. Forty goals in a league season that hasn’t even finished yet, it’s crazy.

“He’s going to be the Championship player of the year, easily, and I really don’t think his record is going to be beaten for a long time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier