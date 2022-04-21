Emma Raducanu sets up clash with world number one Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Emma Raducanu sets up clash with world number one Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 8.17pm
Emma Raducanu set up a clash with Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu won back-to-back matches for the first time in six months to set up a quarter-final clash with world number one Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The US Open champion started and finished strongly to defeat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-0 2-6 6-1 in her first WTA Tour event on clay in Stuttgart.

It is just the second time Raducanu has won two matches at the same tournament on the main tour, with the only previous occasion coming at the Transylvania Open last October.

The 19-year-old has played a series of long, close matches this season so it would have been a relief to win comfortably against Storm Sanders in round one.

And Raducanu picked up where she left off against lucky loser Korpatsch, dropping just seven points in a one-sided first set.

But the German found her range in the second set and began to put significant pressure on Raducanu, who was unable to come up with the answers.

The British player dug in to hold at the start of the deciding set and then threw Korpatsch off her rhythm with a series of high balls before riding her momentum to the finish line.

Raducanu said in her on-court interview: “Overall I feel like Tamara came out in the second set and played some unbelievable tennis.

“I didn’t even think that I was making too many mistakes but I dropped the ball slightly short and she was all over it. For me it was just about regrouping for the third set and trying to stay aggressive.”

In just her second WTA Tour quarter-final, Raducanu faces the formidable task of taking on Pole Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak and has lost just three games in her last six sets.

Their only previous meeting came in the quarter-finals of the girls’ singles at Wimbledon in 2018, when Swiatek won 6-0 6-1.

“Of course she’s in great form and it will be an interesting match but she’s number one in the world,” said Raducanu. “I feel like I’ve got no pressure going out there, playing on clay against her, so I’m looking forward to the match.”

