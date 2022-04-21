Ryan Lowe to check on the fitness of Preston duo Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ryan Lowe to check on the fitness of Preston duo Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 9.09pm
Preston defender Patrick Bauer could return against Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)
Preston defender Patrick Bauer could return against Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will check on Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans ahead of Monday night’s Sky Bet Championship derby clash with Blackburn.

Defender Bauer was not risked in Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat by leaders Fulham after travelling with a slight injury, while striker Evans had to come off after just 25 minutes with a recurrence of a toe injury, and both will be assessed.

Midfielder Alan Browne missed out once again at Craven Cottage with Ali McCann, who had replaced him against Millwall on Good Friday, stepping in.

Striker Emil Riis (hamstring) will also be assessed, while Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen are long-term absentees.

Blackburn, whose play-off hopes were dealt a blow by Monday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stoke, will have midfielder Tayo Edun available after suspension.

Edun was sent off during Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Peterborough and had to sit out against the Potters as a result.

Bradley Johnson made his first start since March on Monday, but Bradley Dack was an unused substitute as his wait for a place in the XI for the first time since March last year continued.

Rovers sit in eighth place in the table, three points adrift of sixth with three games remaining.

