The football world gave its view on Erik ten Hag – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21.

Football

Manchester United got their man.

🇳🇱👔 The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

As we expected.. Ten Hag is announced! Welcome to Manchester United 👏 Time to fasten the belts and enjoy the ride! #WelcomeErik https://t.co/DXw7drGuS5 https://t.co/OpgyoyEm3j — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 21, 2022

More players were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

I’m very honoured to be inducted into the @premierleague Hall of Fame alongside so many incredible players. Thank you to everyone who voted for me 💫 pic.twitter.com/jxljR88J05 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 21, 2022

You have to remember that for the majority of my football journey, I never thought I'd become a professional footballer. So to do that, enjoy the times I had with the fans and my teammates and now to receive this accolade, is a true honour. I feel really humbled and grateful ❤️🥲 pic.twitter.com/A3O74uVqGw — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 21, 2022

A real honour to be inducted in to the @premierleague Hall of Fame. Thank you so much to everyone that voted and to @chelseafc, the managers, coaches, players and fans that made my time in the PL such an incredible experience. 💙 pic.twitter.com/5uj1D9pqg0 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 21, 2022

Boxing

Ricky Hatton announced his return to the ring.

I can confirm my return to the ring.Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. #HitmanRisesTicket info: https://t.co/k2DKZfbSSlIt's not how you fall, it's how you rise… pic.twitter.com/8MUSHXivHE — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) April 21, 2022