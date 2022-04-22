Zak Hardaker leaves Wigan to ‘pursue career opportunities closer to home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Zak Hardaker leaves Wigan to ‘pursue career opportunities closer to home’

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 9.05am
Zak Hardaker has left Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Zak Hardaker has left Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zak Hardaker has left Wigan following his latest off-field issue.

A statement from the Warriors said the 30-year-old had departed in order to return to his family base in Yorkshire and “pursue career opportunities closer to home”.

Hardaker has been linked with a return to Leeds, who he played for from 2011 to 2017, being named Super League Man of Steel in 2015.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said on the club website: “Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player, universally liked by team-mates and staff.

“Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level.

“As a consequence, we are all extremely disappointed that his time at the club has had to end in this way. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Zak Hardaker scores a try
Zak Hardaker has been linked with a return to Leeds (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Hardaker was recently dropped from the side for falling below club standards, the latest in a string of disciplinary issues.

The full-back or centre was fined and banned for homophobic comments in 2014, arrested for assault in 2015, sacked by Castleford in 2018 after failing a drugs test for cocaine and arrested for drink-driving the same year.

He signed for Wigan in May 2018 while still serving a drugs ban, making his debut in January 2019.

