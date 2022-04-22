Graham Alexander frustrated in delay moving Rangers game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport

Graham Alexander frustrated in delay moving Rangers game

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 10.37am
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander frustrated by fixture decision delay (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander frustrated by fixture decision delay (Steve Welsh/PA)

Graham Alexander was left frustrated by the time taken for Motherwell’s cinch Premiership clash with Rangers to be brought forward a day.

The Fir Park fixture was switched from Sunday to Saturday to give the Ibrox men additional recovery time ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig in Germany on April 28.

Alexander believes it was a sensible decision but would have liked it made quicker as he and his squad, “had to prepare as if we were playing on both days which was difficult”.

He added: “The delay in the decision is the thing that frustrates me and us at Motherwell.

“Our first communication was last Friday morning and we understood all the opinions of Rangers, the league, the police, this, that and the other and we said if it was for the benefit for everyone we could go with it.

“But we wanted a decision so we could organise our training week differently because obviously it was all geared up for a Sunday game.

“We didn’t find out that it was going to be a Saturday game until late afternoon on Tuesday which is not good really to be fair.

“We still trained but to take that long – I know there is different factors and we have to understand all the different issues around changing a fixture – but I don’t think it should take four or five days to do that.

“So apart from that I think it is the right thing to do.

“There are bigger problems to overcome but I just felt we were left to the side, it was like it was all geared for other people apart from us.”

Motherwell made the top six with a dramatic 2-2 comeback draw at Livingston in their final pre-split game.

The Steelmen are sixth on 40 points, behind Ross County on goal difference and one point behind Dundee United, but Alexander is putting no pressure on his players in the five post-split games despite European places being up for grabs.

He said: “The players deserve massive credit for finishing in the top six.

“Everyone knows what the potential of finishing fourth or fifth brings but we haven’t really spoken about that because I don’t think there should be massive pressure on us to go and do that.

“It is there, it is an opportunity and I know my players well enough that if there is an opportunity to do something they will do their best to take it but it won’t dictate if our season has been a success or not, it already has been a success.”

