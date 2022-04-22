No new worries for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin ahead of Livingston game By Press Association April 22 2022, 11.17am Jim Goodwin’s side could only secure a bottom-half finish (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have reported no fresh injuries ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston. Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is battling to get back to fitness after a niggle. Defender Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and forward Matty Kennedy (back) remain on the sidelines. Former Dons striker Bruce Anderson could return for Livi after making a swifter-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury. James Penrice is an injury doubt after going off with a knock against Motherwell last time out. Fellow defender Tom Parkes will definitely miss out after being booked in for knee surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier No new injury problems for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin No new injury worries for Doncaster ahead of Crewe clash St Johnstone defender Tony Gallacher out for the season with fractured leg and Dan Cleary needed stitches after Livingston game Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee