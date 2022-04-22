No new worries for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin ahead of Livingston game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have reported no fresh injuries ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is battling to get back to fitness after a niggle.

Defender Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and forward Matty Kennedy (back) remain on the sidelines.

Former Dons striker Bruce Anderson could return for Livi after making a swifter-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury.

James Penrice is an injury doubt after going off with a knock against Motherwell last time out.

Fellow defender Tom Parkes will definitely miss out after being booked in for knee surgery.