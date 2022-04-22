Dundee United boss Tam Courts to assess Kevin McDonald ahead of visit of Hearts By Press Association April 22 2022, 11.19am Kevin McDonald could miss out for Dundee United (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United boss Tam Courts will assess Kevin McDonald ahead of the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday. The midfielder is nursing a muscular problem while Max Biamou had a recurrence of a thigh injury. Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season. Hearts will assess several players with knocks including defender Stephen Kingsley. Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock while Michael Smith is back in training after a back problem. Craig Halkett (ankle) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out while John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Hearts manager Robbie Neilson won’t go crazy with club’s European cash windfall Hearts secure European group football – 5 things we learned from semi-final win Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay suspended for Hearts clash Robbie Neilson hails goalscorer Barrie McKay after Hearts beat Livingston