Lotte Wubben-Moy’s new Arsenal deal includes supporting local community projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Lotte Wubben-Moy’s new Arsenal deal includes supporting local community projects

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.03pm
Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new deal with Arsenal (Tess Derry/PA)
Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new deal with Arsenal (Tess Derry/PA)

Lotte Wubben-Moy’s affinity for Arsenal and the local area is well known – but having signed a new contract with the club, the England defender is taking it one step further.

Having schooled in Stoke Newington, the 23-year-old has close ties to north London and has revealed her fresh deal with Arsenal includes a commitment to support upcoming local community projects.

Wubben-Moy returned to Arsenal in September 2020 having come through the ranks with her childhood club before a stint playing in the United States.

Since her comeback she has also earned seven senior England caps and is expected to be a member of Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad for this summer’s Women’s Euros.

But away from the pitch, Wubben-Moy wants to give back to the areas in north and east London – having been born in Bow.

“I exist in the same community as Arsenal,” she said.

“I come from east London, and that’s very much where Arsenal is present; Hackney, Camden Islington.

“These are the communities that the club serves. With my contract, I have excitedly built a programme inspired by my outlook on life, which is appreciating the little things.

“A programme which will run in collaboration with Arsenal in the Community, it is built upon giving back to my community.

“It will be active in Camden, Hackney, Islington and it will serve young girls and young women for the duration of my contract and I’ll be part of it, giving my time and energy to give back to these kids.

“It will be the sort of programme that runs across four intakes over the year and we will be bringing in lots of young girls which is exciting.

“I’ll be able to talk to them, get involved and it will all focus on my ambitions which is reading, art, the environment and using football as the glue to glue that all together.

“That’s a side note on my contract, which is extremely important to me.”

The main aim for Wubben-Moy on the pitch in the short term will be to help Arsenal claim the Women’s Super League title.

Jonas Eidevall’s side are second, just a point behind leaders Chelsea heading into their weekend trip to Everton.

“Without a doubt we’re a talented team,” she added. “We are not even near the capacity that we could be. So watch this space. We’ll be building to compete and continue to compete and to continue to win.

“I guess the caveat of all of those things is that we have just come off the back of a loss on Sunday (in the FA Cup semi-final) so it’s hard to see those things at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier