Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland as they play host to Cambridge

Alex Pritchard is expected to be available for Sunderland as they prepare to host Cambridge.

The midfielder missed the Easter fixtures with a calf problem but Black Cats boss Alex Neil confirmed that Pritchard could feature against the U’s.

Defender Callum Doyle and goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann could also come back into contention after both have been sidelined with illness.

Midfielder Leon Dajaku remains out of action.

Cambridge will be without Harrison Dunk for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

U’s manager Mark Bonner confirmed that Dunk is “done for the season” after he split his shin and required stitches.

Sam Sherring is also doubtful after having a rescan on a groin injury.

Cambridge are currently 12th in League One with three wins from their last five games.