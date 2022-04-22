Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland as they play host to Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland as they play host to Cambridge

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 12.47pm
Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland against Cambridge (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland against Cambridge (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Alex Pritchard is expected to be available for Sunderland as they prepare to host Cambridge.

The midfielder missed the Easter fixtures with a calf problem but Black Cats boss Alex Neil confirmed that Pritchard could feature against the U’s.

Defender Callum Doyle and goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann could also come back into contention after both have been sidelined with illness.

Midfielder Leon Dajaku remains out of action.

Cambridge will be without Harrison Dunk for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

U’s manager Mark Bonner confirmed that Dunk is “done for the season” after he split his shin and required stitches.

Sam Sherring is also doubtful after having a rescan on a groin injury.

Cambridge are currently 12th in League One with three wins from their last five games.

