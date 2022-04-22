No new injury concerns for Stevenage boss Steve Evans ahead of Tranmere fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
No new injury concerns for Stevenage boss Steve Evans ahead of Tranmere fixture

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 1.23pm
Steve Evans has Stevenage on a three-match unbeaten run (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Evans has Stevenage on a three-match unbeaten run (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Evans has no new injury concerns as he looks to seal Stevenage’s Sky Bet League Two safety against Tranmere.

A Boro victory coupled with an Oldham defeat against Salford would see Stevenage secure their EFL status and they only have long-term absentee Jake Reeves unavailable for the clash.

Reeves has been out since February with a broken arm.

Evans lost his first two matches after taking charge in mid-March, including one against Latics, but has taken seven points from the last three games.

Tranmere will once again be without Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris as they serve the final games of four-match suspensions.

Both players were sent off in the 2-2 draw against Carlisle, with MacDonald handed a four-game ban for a second red card of the campaign.

Morris saw his ban increase to four games after his appeal was rejected.

Nat Knight-Percival will be assessed ahead of the trip south as promotion-chasing Rovers look to make it five games unbeaten.

