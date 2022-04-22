Tom Clarke to be checked following concussion as Fleetwood face Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tom Clarke to be checked following concussion as Fleetwood face Wimbledon

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 2.57pm
Tom Clarke will be checked for Fleetwood ahead of their clash with Wimbledon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tom Clarke will be checked for Fleetwood ahead of their clash with Wimbledon (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tom Clarke will be checked for Fleetwood as they face fellow relegation candidates Wimbledon.

The defender will be assessed as he continues to follow concussion protocols after a knock against Oxford

Ged Garner is likely to miss out with head coach Stephen Crainey confirming that it is likely he will stick with a similar squad to the one at Gillingham.

Paddy Lane is also ruled out through suspension after being sent off for a challenge against the Gills.

Wimbledon have been handed a boost with the return of two players ahead of their relegation clash.

Defenders Paul Osew and Dan Csoka are available after returning to training this week and could be in contention to feature.

Captain Alex Woodyard is also being assessed after leaving Easter Monday’s draw with Wycombe on crutches with a calf problem.

Nineteen-year-old forward Zach Robinson is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and Aaron Cosgrave is also sidelined.

