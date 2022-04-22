Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino doubtful for Merseyside derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino doubtful for Merseyside derby

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 3.25pm
Forward Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s only injury doubt ahead of the Merseyside derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returned to training on Friday but manager Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on whether he will be ready to face Everton on Sunday.

The Brazil international missed the midweek win over Manchester United with a foot injury which is still uncomfortable.

Klopp is likely to make changes with a Champions League semi-final to come next week, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota potentially coming in.

Everton midfielders Donny Van De Beek and Andre Gomes will miss the trip to Anfield.

Both were unused substitutes in the midweek draw at home to Leicester, but Van De Beek has a groin problem while Gomes also has a minor issue.

Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), while centre-back Yerry Mina could be rested after making a midweek return from two months out injured.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Jones, Mane, Origi, Firmino.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Gordon, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Mina, Branthwaite, Welch, Doucoure, Alli, Rondon, El Ghazi, Price.

