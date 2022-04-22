Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino doubtful for Merseyside derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returned to training on Friday but manager Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on whether he will be ready to face Everton on Sunday.

The Brazil international missed the midweek win over Manchester United with a foot injury which is still uncomfortable.

Klopp is likely to make changes with a Champions League semi-final to come next week, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota potentially coming in.

Everton midfielders Donny Van De Beek and Andre Gomes will miss the trip to Anfield.

Both were unused substitutes in the midweek draw at home to Leicester, but Van De Beek has a groin problem while Gomes also has a minor issue.

Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), while centre-back Yerry Mina could be rested after making a midweek return from two months out injured.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Jones, Mane, Origi, Firmino.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Gordon, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Mina, Branthwaite, Welch, Doucoure, Alli, Rondon, El Ghazi, Price.