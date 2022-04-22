Captain Sonny Bradley back as Luton welcome Blackpool in the Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton will have captain Sonny Bradley back for the visit of Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship.

The defender was given his marching orders against Nottingham Forest on Good Friday for two bookings but is available for the clash at Kenilworth Road.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is definitely without Gabe Osho and Glen Read while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could again be sidelined.

Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Cameron Jerome were unavailable for Monday’s win at Cardiff but will be assessed. James Shea, James Bree and Fred Onyedinma – who were all forced off in Wales with knocks – are set to be fit.

Blackpool also have numerous injury concerns and specifically at right-back.

Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling is still receiving treatment at his parent club over an ankle issue while a hamstring problem has sidelined Jordan Gabriel.

Fellow defender Kevin Stewart is another ruled out with a thigh problem and Sonny Carey is lacking match fitness after a foot injury.

Luke Garbutt is back for the Seasiders, who secured a 6-1 thrashing over Birmingham at the start of the week, following a bout of illness.