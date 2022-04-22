Burnley captain Ben Mee set to miss Wolves clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Burnley captain Ben Mee set to miss Wolves clash

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 3.31pm
Burnley captain Ben Mee, recovering from a knee problem, is also part of the club’s interim coaching staff (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley captain Ben Mee, recovering from a knee problem, is also part of the club’s interim coaching staff (Adam Davy/PA)

Burnley look set to again be without captain Ben Mee as they continue their battle for Premier League survival against Wolves on Sunday.

Defender Mee, part of the club’s interim coaching staff, has not played since the start of March as he recovers from a knee problem and was again missing from the squad for Thursday night’s home win over Southampton.

Ashley Westwood’s campaign is over after a serious ankle injury suffered at West Ham, while Dutch defender Erik Pieters (knee) and Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) continue their own rehabilitation.

Wolves will be without three players.

Ruben Neves is back on the grass after a month out with a knee injury but is not ready yet, while Daniel Podence remains sidelined and has been joined by Max Kilman, who picked up a niggle in training.

Forward Raul Jimenez is available, though, after completing his two-match ban.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier