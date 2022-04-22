Brentford missing defender Ethan Pinnock for the capital meeting with Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Brentford missing defender Ethan Pinnock for the capital meeting with Tottenham

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 3.37pm
Brentford will be without Ethan Pinnock for the visit of Tottenham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brentford will be without Ethan Pinnock for the visit of Tottenham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brentford will be without Ethan Pinnock for the visit of Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pinnock was forced off against Watford with a hamstring problem and will be sidelined for a few weeks, with Sergi Canos also absent with a hamstring injury.

Mathias Jorgensen will join him on the sidelines with an abductor problem, with Frank Onyeka out with an ankle ligament issue.

Tottenham have no fresh injuries for the visit across the capital.

Antonio Conte will pick from the same squad as Spurs look to get their Champions League qualification bid back on track.

Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) are the injured players.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez

