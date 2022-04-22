Junior Stanislas out for rest of season as Bournemouth face promoted Fulham By Press Association April 22 2022, 3.47pm Bournemouth will be without Junior Stanislas for the rest of the season (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bournemouth will be without Junior Stanislas for the rest of the season, including the visit of Fulham on Saturday. The 32-year-old has been dealing with injury problems throughout the campaign, but has been ruled out with a new back issue. Jordan Zemura also remains absent with a hamstring problem. The final squad member unavailable for manager Scott Parker is Keiffer Moore with a foot problem. Fulham manager Marco Silva has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip to the south coast. However, Silva could choose to stick with the same side who comfortably beat Preston 3-0 to secure promotion on Tuesday as they look to push for the league title. If he does decide to make changes he could rotate Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid. A win for Fulham against former manager Parker’s side would edge them closer to the league title. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fulham seal promotion as Aleksandar Mitrovic reaches 40-goal mark Can Marco Silva’s Fulham buck recent trend and stay in the Premier League? Scott Parker impressed by Bournemouth’s ruthlessness at Coventry Dominic Solanke brace boosts Bouremouth’s automatic promotion hopes