Sheffield United without Oli McBurnie for visit of Cardiff due to a foot injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Sheffield United without Oli McBurnie for visit of Cardiff due to a foot injury

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 3.55pm Updated: April 22 2022, 3.59pm
Oli McBurnie is waiting to learn whether he needs surgery (Tim Goode/PA)
Oli McBurnie is waiting to learn whether he needs surgery (Tim Goode/PA)

Sheffield United will be without Oli McBurnie for the home game against Cardiff, with the striker ruled out for the rest of the season.

McBurnie was forced out of last week’s home defeat to Reading and may need surgery after being diagnosed with ligament damage and fractures in his foot.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed Billy Sharp is back in contention after a hamstring injury and defender George Baldock is fit after he was replaced late on in Monday’s draw at Bristol City.

Defender Chris Basham returned to action on Monday after recovering from knee surgery, but David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle remain unavailable.

Cardiff have been dealt a triple injury blow as Alfie Doughty, Sam Bowen and Isaak Davies have all been ruled out.

Doughty, who has returned to parent club Stoke, and Bowen will miss the rest of the season due to respective hamstring injuries, while Davies is nursing a similar problem.

Boss Steve Morison has confirmed Max Watters is fit again after an ankle injury and Joe Ralls is also back in contention.

Defender Sean Morrison remains a long-term absentee as the Bluebirds bid to avoid a third straight defeat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]