Sheffield United without Oli McBurnie for visit of Cardiff due to a foot injury

Sheffield United will be without Oli McBurnie for the home game against Cardiff, with the striker ruled out for the rest of the season.

McBurnie was forced out of last week’s home defeat to Reading and may need surgery after being diagnosed with ligament damage and fractures in his foot.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed Billy Sharp is back in contention after a hamstring injury and defender George Baldock is fit after he was replaced late on in Monday’s draw at Bristol City.

Defender Chris Basham returned to action on Monday after recovering from knee surgery, but David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle remain unavailable.

Cardiff have been dealt a triple injury blow as Alfie Doughty, Sam Bowen and Isaak Davies have all been ruled out.

Doughty, who has returned to parent club Stoke, and Bowen will miss the rest of the season due to respective hamstring injuries, while Davies is nursing a similar problem.

Boss Steve Morison has confirmed Max Watters is fit again after an ankle injury and Joe Ralls is also back in contention.

Defender Sean Morrison remains a long-term absentee as the Bluebirds bid to avoid a third straight defeat.