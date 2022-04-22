Kayne Ramsay returns from suspension as Ross County take on leaders Celtic By Press Association April 22 2022, 4.11pm Kayne Ramsay is back from suspension to face Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have Kayne Ramsay back from suspension for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic. Ramsay served a two-match ban following a challenge on Tom Rogic when the teams met last month. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness. Celtic are missing Josip Juranovic after the full-back suffered a knock against Rangers at Hampden. The Croatia international will miss a couple of weeks at least, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. Celtic otherwise have a full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Criticism of Rangers defeat reinforces Celtic standards – Ange Postecoglou Rangers show stamina to book Hearts date – 5 things we learned from semi-final Rangers come from behind to defeat Celtic in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Talking points as Celtic face Old Firm foes Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final