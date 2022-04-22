Kayne Ramsay returns from suspension as Ross County take on leaders Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have Kayne Ramsay back from suspension for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

Ramsay served a two-match ban following a challenge on Tom Rogic when the teams met last month.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Celtic are missing Josip Juranovic after the full-back suffered a knock against Rangers at Hampden.

The Croatia international will miss a couple of weeks at least, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic otherwise have a full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain.