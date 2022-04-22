Callum Davidson drawing on season of struggle as relegation battle intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Callum Davidson drawing on season of struggle as relegation battle intensifies

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 4.31pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for a big finale to the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for a big finale to the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson believes St Johnstone’s struggle this season could actually prove invaluable in their relegation battle.

With five bottom-six cinch Premiership fixtures remaining, Saints are five points clear of basement side Dundee and six points behind St Mirren and Aberdeen while Hibernian and Livingston are also in the bottom half of the table.

Ahead of their crunch clash with Dundee at the Kilmac stadium on Saturday, Davidson said: “I think we were five points behind Dundee at Christmas and now find ourselves in a position where we can now compete and try to finish 10th.

“First and foremost we need to try and stay away from the bottom.

“That is the first priority and then it is about trying to catch teams above us.

“We know the task ahead of us. We have been doing it since January, it is not as if this has come to us right now, where we are now finding ourselves in a relegation fight.

“We have been there for probably three months now. We have got off the bottom of the table.

“Teams above us are a little bit different, they have been quite comfortable and now are in that relegation fight so it is up to us to put pressure on them by getting three points on Saturday and pulling teams close to us.

“The players are coping really well, they are coping better.

“They were a wee bit nervy in January but I think they are coping better with it now and performances and results are starting to come.”

Davidson is definitely not vying with Dundee boss Mark McGhee in terms of personal preparation and a potential forfeit.

McGhee cause something of a stir this week when he told his players that he had gone on a diet and switched off his heating to ensure his hunger and discomfort is a constant reminder of the magnitude of Saturday’s game.

The former Scotland international then revealed his players had challenged him to go naked for a week if they got the win over the Perth men.

Davidson laughed when the issues were brought up and he said: “I tried to go on a diet but it’s not working.

“No, I haven’t really read any of it, I am focused on what we are doing and how we go about our business.

“My diet’s not working so I am definitely not going naked.”

