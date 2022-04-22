Malky Mackay urges Ross County to use home advantage in bid for European spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to use home advantage in bid for European spot

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 4.51pm
Ross County have an impressive recent record at the Global Energy Stadium (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to capitalise on home advantage as the Staggies battle for a European spot.

County were handed three post-split home games after qualifying for the top six, with Celtic visiting Dingwall on Sunday and Mackay’s side also hosting Motherwell and Dundee United, the two other teams vying for two places in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Only a point separates the three teams with United in fourth but County’s fixture schedule could give them an edge over Well, who have three away trips.

Celtic were the last visiting team to win at the Global Energy Stadium, courtesy of Anthony Ralston’s goal in the sixth minute of stoppage-time on December 15, and that was the only defeat in County’s last 11 home matches.

Mackay said: “When we saw how it fell with the top six, the games we have got are the games we should have. I know that doesn’t always happen, sometimes through circumstance it doesn’t work like that.

“It’s terrific we have one defeat in 10 or 11 at home and the fact that there’s a lot of confidence taken from how we are playing here.

“We have three home games but Celtic and Rangers have clearly got something massive to play for, Hearts players are going to be playing for their cup final place and again it’s clear what Motherwell, Dundee United and ourselves are playing for.

“There’s not really a dead rubber in any of these five games for any of these teams.

“I saw Iain Blair, the ex-SPFL secretary, speak this week about 20 years of the split and how seven teams were going for three places in the top six on that last day and how exciting that was.

“There’s not too many dead games even in the bottom six so it is bringing excitement right to the end of the season, which is what a league should try and do.”

