No new injury worries for Dundee ahead of relegation clash with St Johnstone By Press Association April 22 2022, 4.55pm Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is out with an injury (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee have no fresh injury problems ahead of their crucial cinch Premiership relegation duel with St Johnstone. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem and is unlikely to feature again this season. Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season. St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson also has no new injury worries for the trip to Dundee. Tony Gallacher, Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines with various injuries. Saints are five points ahead of bottom side Dundee with five post-split fixtures remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: Mark McGhee may be starving ahead of St Johnstone clash – but it’s Dundee players who must show hunger Dundee need cup-final mentality for relegation Dee-day clash with St Johnstone says boss Mark McGhee Dundee United boss Tam Courts to assess Kevin McDonald ahead of visit of Hearts Dundee boss Mark McGhee reveals thinking behind bizarre plan to go cold and hungry ahead of St Johnstone clash