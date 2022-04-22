Graham Alexander to assess unnamed player ahead of Motherwell’s visit of Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Alexander will assess on unnamed Motherwell player ahead of the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The Well boss hopes to have approximately the same squad which was available for the game against Livingston in their last outing.

Nathan McGinley remains out and Barry Maguire is out for the season following quad surgery.

Rangers will be without Kemar Roofe for three or four matches after the striker suffered knee pain following Sunday’s Hampden win over Celtic.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will also be missing for a similar period after going off with a hamstring injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.